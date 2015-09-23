Vikings down Tipton-Rosemark 20-7, prepare for game against Marshall Academy
Fayette Academy returned to their winning ways and improved to 4-1 on the season last week by knocking off Tipton-Rosemark Academy 20-7 on the road.
Coming off of a heartbreaking 44-43 loss to Tunica Academy on Sept. 11, the Vikings held TRA to six first downs and 164 total yards Friday night.
After struggling to score in the first quarter, Fayette Academy got on the scoreboard in the second thanks to a 7-yard from running back Will Washington. The Vikings failed to complete the two-point conversion.
Neither team would score again in the first half.
Beginning the third quarter, the Vikings scored their second touchdown on a 50-yard pass from Spencer Hayden to Reid Holland. Hayden finished the game with 107 passing yards on eight throws.
Fayette Academy would again opt for the two-point conversion, this time with better results, as Washington again found the end zone to push the Viking lead to 14.
Tipton-Rosemark scored their lone points in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard pass from Peyton Ryan to Ethan Carpenter.
However, Fayette would answer with another Hayden touchdown pass, this time to Chad Douglass.
The Vikings will host Marshall Academy of Holly Springs, Miss. this Friday at 7 p.m. The Patriots (3-2) are coming off of a close 31-30 loss to Oak Hill Academy (4-2).
