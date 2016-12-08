Town named third safest municipality in state
Oakland has been named the third safest municipality in Tennessee by Value Culture. The 6.6 million residents of The Volunteer State care about finding a safe place to call home. The team at ValuePenguin analyzed 90 communities with populations over 5,000 to determine the safest places in Tennessee. The crime scores ranged from 291 to […]
OPD gives back
Officer Foster of the Oakland Police Department delivered bags of plush toys to Fayette Cares. These will be welcomed gifts to comfort families served by Fayette Cares including those in the emergency shelter, victims of domestic violence and other experiencing financial crisis. To support the work of Fayette Cares visit www.fayettecares.org or call (901) 465-3802, […]
Fayette County audit includes multiple uncorrected problems
An audit released today by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office identifies 14 areas of concern with the way Fayette County is being run. The findings in the fiscal year 2015 report are spread across several county offices. Six of the findings were also noted in last year’s report, but had not been sufficiently addressed by local […]
Wildcats get win in Region 7-AA tournament
By Bill Sorrell One play that was evident of the emotional showdown that was the Region 7-AA tournament opener between Fayette-Ware and Crockett County in Somerville on Saturday came with 2:19 left in the second quarter. After a steal and basket by the Wildcats’ Mikkel Norment gave them a 16-12 lead with 2:56 left, Crockett […]
Ordinance would establish policy regarding rental of real property
By Bill Short The Oakland Board of Mayor and Aldermen has unanimously passed an ordinance on first reading that would establish a policy regarding the rental of real property. Board members took the action during their Nov. 19 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman John Troncone and seconded by Alderman Kelly Rector. […]
Bake Sale
On Nov. 21, the Divas and Bros held a bake sale at Hollywood Feed to benefit the Fayette County Animal Rescue. The event was funded by The Royal Neighbors of America and they raised $651, which will be donated to the shelter. Pictured are Caleb Bearden, Elizsa May, Kalissa Bearden, Kaylie Moody, Izzy Goodman, Ainsley […]
Holiday Calendar
Dec. 4-5 • On Dec. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 6 at 2 PM the “Bowen Family Memorial and Benefit Events” once again will present “Santa Presents Christmas” at “The Fair nTheater” in Somerville Tennessee in honor of “Santa Mike White” and “Frosty Beth Webb.” A donation of the net proceeds will […]
Property Transfers
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert Manley and Lisa Manley for $321,050 (Wildwood) • Neill Russell and Lisa Russell to Lonna Butler for $127,500 (Grove of Oakland) • Creekside Homes LLC to Dylan Woods and Thea Harrison for $197,400 (Oakland Woods) • John Diaz to Aric Murdock for $174,900 (Waters of Hidden Springs) • […]
Ordinance provides definitions, standards for auto dealerships, mobile home sales
The Oakland Board of Mayor and Aldermen has passed an ordinance on final reading that provides standards for automotive dealerships and mobile home sales. Board members took the action during their Nov. 19 regular monthly meeting on a motion offered by Alderman John Troncone and seconded by Alderman Kelly Rector. The ordinance was recommended by […]
Volunteer Night
Fayette Cares recently expressed great appreciation to a group of caring people by hosting a party for A Night of Southern Elegance volunteers. Special recognition was given to the Leadership Team that spearheaded countless efforts for this highly successful charity event. Pictured from left on the front row are Phil Lemoine, Mary Sue McFarland, Richard […]
